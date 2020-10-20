Video: Rae Morrison Shares Her Experience of International Racing During a Pandemic

Oct 20, 2020
by Rajesh Khemraj  

Rae Morrison, Liv Enduro Athlete from New Zealand, experienced the pandemic as most of the world has, but she has spent most of it in a country that has managed outbreaks and has a limited impact from Covid-19. According to the Lancet, a premier medical journal, this success has been due to the intensive tracking they have done to prevent outbreaks. Rae talks about the challenges of traveling across the world to Italy to compete at Finale Ligure and Pietra Ligure, Italy.

Photo by Duncan Philpott

bigquotesSurreal experience to travel internationally at the moment. Deserted airports, empty planes, and rigorous airport procedures, including temperature checks and being herded and held in a holding pen during transits. On the plus side, it's the most sleep I've ever had on a plane. Happy to have made it to the European sunshine healthy and ready to ride bikes. Rae Morrison



