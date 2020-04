ADU Industries has welcomed 23-year-old Liam to the team. He will be riding Devinci and Leatt for the season. Liam is a local to Hamilton but you will find him and a large crew of friends regularly make trips to the Redwoods in Rotorua and they can happily say that its some of the best riding in the country.

The 'Mini DH' trail is a must while in Rotorua if you like corners that you can rail & roost to your heart's content. Here's Liam Making small work of some of them

It's a little known fact that Skyline Bike Park gets real dusty during summer months, you don't have to try hard to get the dust going by simply turning a corner