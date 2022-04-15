Video: Railing Corners in Australia with 15-Year-Old Zara Mitchell

15 year old Zarah Mitchell likes flat pedals, downhill trails and shuttles. Nothing lights her smile up like the mention of a cheeky mid ride shuttle.The ultimate mix of power, speed and style, Zarah is on the rise in the local DH scene. What impresses us most though, is her love of riding, always smiling, sometimes singing, always working hard.Stubborn as any teenager is, she knows what she likes, and what width her bars should be. But she knows who she is, and she's not afraid to show the world.Sit back and enjoy Zaz rail some corners at Fox Creek Bike Park in Adelaide, Australia.