close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Railing Corners in Australia with 15-Year-Old Zara Mitchell

Apr 15, 2022
by Jack Fletcher  

15 year old Zarah Mitchell likes flat pedals, downhill trails and shuttles. Nothing lights her smile up like the mention of a cheeky mid ride shuttle.

The ultimate mix of power, speed and style, Zarah is on the rise in the local DH scene. What impresses us most though, is her love of riding, always smiling, sometimes singing, always working hard.

Stubborn as any teenager is, she knows what she likes, and what width her bars should be. But she knows who she is, and she's not afraid to show the world.

Sit back and enjoy Zaz rail some corners at Fox Creek Bike Park in Adelaide, Australia.







Regions in Article
Fox Creek Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
73499 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
59277 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
51841 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40136 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39901 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37466 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
36030 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
34363 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 that mullet kid in the last picture ... epic
  • 1 0
 It’s Fabio Wigmer. Don’t you recognize him?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009318
Mobile Version of Website