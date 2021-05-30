Video: Railing Corners in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island

May 30, 2021
by Liam Morgan  


Nic Court shreds some of his favourite local trails in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island for the first volume of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredit" series.

Nic ripping corners
We gave this one berm a really hard time

For this video, we wanted to highlight the styles of riding which Nic is most comfortable with; railing corners, riding fast, and getting steezy.

Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits Vol. I
Nic was all gas no brakes during our shoots

Nic ripping corners
The man can ride a corner, that is clear

Forbidden Druid Nic
Smiles for miles with this guy, featuring the Forbidden Druid

Supported by Cowichan Cycles | Address: 2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BC
Riding: Nic Court
Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Many thanks to Forbidden Bike Co.

