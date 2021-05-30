Video: Railing Corners in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island

We gave this one berm a really hard time

Nic was all gas no brakes during our shoots

The man can ride a corner, that is clear

Smiles for miles with this guy, featuring the Forbidden Druid

Nic Court shreds some of his favourite local trails in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island for the first volume of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredit" series.For this video, we wanted to highlight the styles of riding which Nic is most comfortable with; railing corners, riding fast, and getting steezy.Supported by Cowichan Cycles | Address: 2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BCRiding: Nic CourtVideo/Photos: Liam MorganMany thanks to Forbidden Bike Co.