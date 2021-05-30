Video: Railing Corners in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island

Nic Court shreds some of his favourite local trails in the Cowichan Valley of Vancouver Island for the first volume of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredit" series.
For this video, we wanted to highlight the styles of riding which Nic is most comfortable with; railing corners, riding fast, and getting steezy.
Nic was all gas no brakes during our shoots
Supported by Cowichan Cycles | Address: 2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BC
Riding: Nic Court
Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Many thanks to Forbidden Bike Co.
