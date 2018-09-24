Video: Rainy South Wales Jam Session & BBQ

Underdogs Cult crew got together to organise a BBQ & shred day, a good idea in September in Wales? Who cares!
Crews and riders of all ages from all over South Wales & further gathered at Dirty Sl*g a big old coal heap on the side of the mountain to shred hard and enjoy some burnt sausages in the rain!
The Dusty Huckers & Tirpentwys Trail Crew boys were out in force. The South Wales MTB community is huge right now and Underdogs Cult look to keep it growing with more shred days & jam sessions.Wales Never Fails (to provide rain)
Vide & Words by MATTHEW DAVIES (@BLACKVEINMEDIA)
Photos by GREG BEYNON (@gregbphoto_rides)
