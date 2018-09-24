VIDEOS

Video: Rainy South Wales Jam Session & BBQ

Sep 24, 2018
by UNDERDOGS CULT  

Underdogs Cult crew got together to organise a BBQ & shred day, a good idea in September in Wales? Who cares!

Crews and riders of all ages from all over South Wales & further gathered at Dirty Sl*g a big old coal heap on the side of the mountain to shred hard and enjoy some burnt sausages in the rain!


The Dusty Huckers & Tirpentwys Trail Crew boys were out in force. The South Wales MTB community is huge right now and Underdogs Cult look to keep it growing with more shred days & jam sessions.

Day With The Dogs

Wales Never Fails (to provide rain)

Vide & Words by MATTHEW DAVIES (@BLACKVEINMEDIA)
Photos by GREG BEYNON (@gregbphoto_rides)

