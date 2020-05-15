Video: Raising the Bar for Street BMX in 'Always Fiending'

May 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

If you only watch one BMX video this year, make sure it's this one.

Fiend Bikes have just released 'Always Fiending' featuring Colin Varanyak and Garrett Reynolds with appearances by Lewis Mills, Ty Morrow, JJ Palmere, Antonio Chavez, Matt Closson, Mati Lasgoity, Augie Simoncini and Johnny Raekes and it could lay claim to being one of the greatest BMX films ever put to tape.

Garrett Reynolds section in particular (starting at around 8 minutes in) makes our brains hurt, it's simply absurd.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 for anyone not familiar with Garrett Reynolds this is your chance to be blown away. enjoy!
  • 1 0
 Riding and music spot on!
  • 1 0
 INB4HELMETCOMMENTS

Post a Comment



