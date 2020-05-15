Video: Raising the Bar for Street BMX in 'Always Fiending'

If you only watch one BMX video this year, make sure it's this one.Fiend Bikes have just released 'Always Fiending' featuring Colin Varanyak and Garrett Reynolds with appearances by Lewis Mills, Ty Morrow, JJ Palmere, Antonio Chavez, Matt Closson, Mati Lasgoity, Augie Simoncini and Johnny Raekes and it could lay claim to being one of the greatest BMX films ever put to tape.Garrett Reynolds section in particular (starting at around 8 minutes in) makes our brains hurt, it's simply absurd.