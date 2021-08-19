Video: Rallying the New Canyon Lux Trail on Rocky & Alpine Trails

Aug 18, 2021
The new Lux Trail takes everything that is great about the Lux — the lightweight chassis, the unreal speed and unrivalled pedalling efficiency — and adds a serious dose of capability courtesy of its downhill-friendly geometry, longer travel (120 mm) fork, dropper post, wider bars, and meatier tires.


Emily Batty
Emily Batty on the new Lux Trail

bigquotes“What I love most about the new Lux Trail is that it's one of the most capable bikes I've ever ridden in a lightweight package. It goes uphill, just as fast as it goes downhill.”Emily Batty

But why a new, additional flavour of Lux? Because there is more than one way to ride cross-country. Once upon a time, cross-country meant just one thing — going as fast as possible, between the tape. All XC bikes were fast, ultralight, short-track rockets. But cross-country has evolved. Yes, riders still want a fast, light, race-tuned bike that covers ground as quickly as possible...but they might never toe the starting line at a traditional race. They’re looking, instead, for the perfect whip to help them cover as much trail as fast as possible. Or perhaps these same riders are still racing, but now they are competing in longer, more technically challenging events — such as the BC Bike Race. These riders still need a race weapon, but these kinds of competitions call for a less twitchy, more confident, and forgiving speed machine better suited to long days in the saddle.

Product Development Engineer testing out the Lux Trail in the Alps.

bigquotes“The Lux is a very successful race bike, loved by both our pro riders and customers for being super light and efficient, with its agile handling and capable, power-saving suspension. But not every day is race day and not every race is a world cup. Sometimes you just want to enjoy that efficiency and speed on a wider range of trails or with a bit of extra buffer. Be it for pushing the limits even further or just adding some confidence – this is the bike of choice for performant and fun trail riding. I’m very excited that we could take the race-proven technology of the Lux, sharpen the design, spice it with some extra travel and a modern geometry – et voilà!”Johannes Thumm, Product Development Engineer of the Lux Trail

Ryan Petry puts the Lux Trail through its paces in the states.

bigquotes“After riding the Lux Trail, my head went straight into adventure mode. I live for big days on my bikes exploring new mountains and trails, and having a bike that can climb like a cross country bike, yet can handle just about anything nature could throw your way allows me to re-think days that I once thought were not possible.”Ryan Petry, Professional Mountain Biker


