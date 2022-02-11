close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Rallying the New Rallon

Feb 11, 2022
by Orbea  







MENTIONS: @orbea / @TheCommission



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Orbea Orbea Rallon


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
65493 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
55989 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
43220 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
42277 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
41788 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36419 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
32483 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
32244 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Got 50 things to say but sucks isn't 1!
  • 1 0
 This site needs more moderation.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008419
Mobile Version of Website