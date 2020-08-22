Video: Rallying the Rallon at a Freeride Playground in Portugal

Aug 21, 2020
by Tiago Nunes  
Bigodes x Orbea Rallon

by TiagoNunes96


By the end of past year Diogo Silva roll up his sleeves and get down to work into this freeride playground. During the time of building this new compound or updating some features he received a wonderful novelty... for now on he joined the Orbea family as brand ambassador in Portugal, result from hard work and unique riding skills.

In order to prize all of his dedication and passion for the Mountain Biking & Freeride scene in Portugal we developed this small project during the spring. Diogo has a ubiquitous riding style influenced by his early days of dirt jumping plus freestyle which offered him a lightness and meticulous but stylish position while cruising with his bike.

Shots from Bigodes x Orbea Rallon clip.

Thanks to

Orbea | Fox Europe | 2cycling


