Video: Ramblin' on a BC Road Trip with Bas van Steenbergen & Matt Macduff

Come along for a ride on a summer road trip of epic proportions, as Bas and Matt bring their unique styles and full quiver of bikes to some of BC's raddest mtb destinations. Ramblin' through the BC Interior to the North Shore and with plenty of hidden gems in between; bike parks, skate parks, gravel pits, side hits...nothing is off limits for this rowdy west coast duo. Buckle up, as Ramblin' will have you on the edge of your seat, ready to hit the road for your next MTB adventure.
|This was a trip I’ve been wanting to do, but usually our schedules are so packed with events that nothing would line up. This year things were a bit easier to plan and we finally made it happen! It was awesome to do this trip with Matt as we have such opposite riding styles, we could really push each other in our own styles of riding! - Bas van Steenbergen
Featuring: Bas van Steenbergen & Matt Macduff
Videography: Brody Jones Cinema
Products featured: Bomber 58, Bomber Z1, Bomber Z2, Bomber DJ, Bomber CR
Music: "Hello, Goodbye" - Joznez & Kataem | "Baby C'mon" - Jet Trash
