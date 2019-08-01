Video: Rampage Hopeful Oscar Härnström Rides a Massive Rock Face in Sweden

Freeriding down one of the biggest rock face of Sweden. The face have been on my mind for a while and to be able to ride top to bottom was an unreal feeling! It's crazy steep and super exposed on every direction and pretty much into the wild. The way to get there is through wonder wet mosquito land and one hour hard hike, so the whole crew have been legends.

Pushing up the steep rock face. PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions

Pushing up the gigantic rock face and fighting off the insane amount of mosquitos. PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions

Pushing up for the first time and fighting off the insane amount of mosquitos on the way to the top and yes you can spot them. Tim aka the action man is rigging up the ropes for the first test run attempt, it was a huge help and I felt much safer when I checked of the first sections if it was even possible to ride or pure stupidity.

J mtland is a magic place view of the beautiful landscape and you can spot Sulj tten in the middle. PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions
View over Jämtlands beautiful landscape and you can spot "Suljätten" in the middle.

Starting to feeling the flow. PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions
Dropping in on the super exposed face its a long way down. PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions

Burning some rubber only one run in PC darrenhamlinfotoandfilm kollektiveproductions
Some fresh Schwalbe Magic Mary Ultra Soft one run in, yes it's steep.

One of the best feelings ever to conquer this rock face.

I have never put so much thoughts on one line before, decision decision and damn it felt good that it worked out!

Directed by: Kollektive Productions
Filmed & Photographed by: Darren Hamlin, Peter Brockman
Producer: Oscar Härnström
Special thanks: Tim Larsson, Albin Jansson, Beatrice Johansson


