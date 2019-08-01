Video: Rampage Hopeful Oscar Härnström Rides a Massive Rock Face in Sweden

Freeriding down one of the biggest rock face of Sweden. The face have been on my mind for a while and to be able to ride top to bottom was an unreal feeling! It's crazy steep and super exposed on every direction and pretty much into the wild. The way to get there is through wonder wet mosquito land and one hour hard hike, so the whole crew have been legends.
Pushing up for the first time and fighting off the insane amount of mosquitos on the way to the top and yes you can spot them. Tim aka the action man is rigging up the ropes for the first test run attempt, it was a huge help and I felt much safer when I checked of the first sections if it was even possible to ride or pure stupidity.
I have never put so much thoughts on one line before, decision decision and damn it felt good that it worked out!
Directed by: Kollektive Productions
Filmed & Photographed by: Darren Hamlin, Peter Brockman
Producer: Oscar Härnström
Special thanks: Tim Larsson, Albin Jansson, Beatrice Johansson
19 Comments
Is this dude on the list for Proving Grounds? I haven't seen his name anywhere. He can't really be a Rampage hopeful unless he is.
So AFAIK if Oscar doesn't get the nod by August sometime, he'll be trying to attend Proving Grounds.
I think if he's trying to get in on a video part he'll need to do better. I'd apply for Proving Grounds.
Gotta figure that those 8 slots will fill pretty quickly with Rampage vets. There's some big names that are not prequalified.
