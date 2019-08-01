Video: Rampage Hopeful Oscar Härnström Rides a Massive Rock Face in Sweden

View over Jämtlands beautiful landscape and you can spot "Suljätten" in the middle.

Some fresh Schwalbe Magic Mary Ultra Soft one run in, yes it's steep.

One of the best feelings ever to conquer this rock face.

Directed by: Kollektive Productions

Filmed & Photographed by: Darren Hamlin, Peter Brockman

Producer: Oscar Härnström

Special thanks: Tim Larsson, Albin Jansson, Beatrice Johansson

Freeriding down one of the biggest rock face of Sweden. The face have been on my mind for a while and to be able to ride top to bottom was an unreal feeling! It's crazy steep and super exposed on every direction and pretty much into the wild. The way to get there is through wonder wet mosquito land and one hour hard hike, so the whole crew have been legends.Pushing up for the first time and fighting off the insane amount of mosquitos on the way to the top and yes you can spot them. Tim aka the action man is rigging up the ropes for the first test run attempt, it was a huge help and I felt much safer when I checked of the first sections if it was even possible to ride or pure stupidity.I have never put so much thoughts on one line before, decision decision and damn it felt good that it worked out!