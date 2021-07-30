Video: Randy's RAW from the Big Mountain Enduro in Big Sky, Montana

Jul 30, 2021
by DirtFaceTours  

Words by- Marco Osborne / Filmed by- Randy / Edited by- Forrest Templin

Here is some Raw action from round 2 of the Big Mountain Enduro in Big Sky, Montana. This two day event challenged riders with a mix of lift access, steep pedal transfers and eight technical and rowdy stages. The bike park at Big Sky resort is full of fast, rough and rowdy trails which makes this stop of the BME tour a rider favorite. The bike park crew has been working hard to expand the trail's system and every year they continue to stoked out the riders by building a fresh cut trail before each event.

This Raw video showcases the rugged trails, pit atmosphere, heckling, Randy's mediocre filming skills and some good post race interviews.


I hope you all enjoy.

Richie smash.... It's not a vlog... it's a RAW
Richie smash.... It's not a vlog... it's a RAW

Randy interviews Richie with Mr. Chicken. Richie Wins!
Randy interviews Richie with Mr. Chicken. Richie Wins!

"Randy's Pit" was set up to support anyone and everyone.
"Randy's Pit" was set up to support anyone and everyone.

Cody and crew are always stoked to get on camera.
Cody and crew are always stoked to get on camera.

BIG Sky....little fish
BIG Sky....little fish


