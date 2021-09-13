Video: Randy's RAW from the Purgatory Big Mountain Enduro

Pit life at Purg! Gypsy camp sponsored by WTB.

Jill Kitner is back from injury straight into domination. Nice job Jill.

Duncan Nason and Evan Geankoplis enjoying an early morning at Randy's pit.

Mitch and Cody have had a battle going for the last 15 years, Mitch Wins in Purg.

When Geno loses a bet, pay up son!

Check out some RAW action from Big Mountain Enduro Round 4 at Purgatory, Bike Park. Purg is nestled high up in the San Juan Mountain range just outside of Durango, Colorado. Racers got to experience four rowdy, steep and loose stages in the bike park and one longer and more physical backcountry stage. In Big Mountain Enduro fashion racers pedaled their bikes for a few hours into the backcountry and topped out at almost 11,500 ft where the big backcountry style stage would start. It was a treat to see everyone so fired up to race these rowdy tracks and to race down the old 2001 World Cup downhill track.I hope you all enjoy the video and get inspired to check out Purgatory, it's legit!Video Filmed by- Marco Osborne aka RandyEdited by- Forrest Templin