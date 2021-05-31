Pinkbike.com
Video: Rapid DH Bike Shredding on Slippery Trails
May 31, 2021
by
Valcariz
Emile Rilat: Young French Downhill Racing Talent
With his best result being 7th in Maribor in 2019, Emile is hungry to show again how fast he is this year!
Filming: William Klock
@Willlzx
Editing: Valcariz
@valcariz
Videos
Riding Videos
1 Comment
RedBurn
(34 mins ago)
More slowmo than Real speed
cool shots and music!
[Reply]
