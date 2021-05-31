Video: Rapid DH Bike Shredding on Slippery Trails

May 31, 2021
by Valcariz  


Emile Rilat: Young French Downhill Racing Talent


With his best result being 7th in Maribor in 2019, Emile is hungry to show again how fast he is this year!


Filming: William Klock @Willlzx
Editing: Valcariz @valcariz


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 More slowmo than Real speed Big Grin cool shots and music!

