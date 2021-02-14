Video: Rapid Enduro Bike Shredding in 'Reverie'

Feb 14, 2021
by Spencer Rathkamp  

It’s those days you dream of. You feel like everything is going so fast but, in your mind.... everything’s going so slow.

In these exact moments, everything just disappears. I’m always in search of more... For those days that make you feel so alive.


PHOTO BY COLTON JACOBS
REVERIE

rev·er·ie

/ˈrev(ə)rē/

noun

a state of being pleasantly lost in one's thoughts; a daydream.
"a knock on the door broke her reverie"

PHOTO BY COLTON JACOBS
PHOTO BY COLTON JACOBS

A huge shoutout goes to the team that worked on this project:
Mason Predergast - Director Of Photography
Loucas Tsilas and Andres O'Beirne of Alto Visuals - Director / Producer/ Edit
George Holler - FPV Drone
Max Prendergast - Orginal Score
Colton Jacobs - Photography
and of course, Specialized Bicycles

PHOTO BY COLTON JACOBS


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


