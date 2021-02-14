Video: Rapid Enduro Bike Shredding in 'Reverie'

It’s those days you dream of. You feel like everything is going so fast but, in your mind.... everything’s going so slow.In these exact moments, everything just disappears. I’m always in search of more... For those days that make you feel so alive.rev·er·ie/ˈrev(ə)rē/nouna state of being pleasantly lost in one's thoughts; a daydream."a knock on the door broke her reverie"A huge shoutout goes to the team that worked on this project:Mason Predergast - Director Of PhotographyLoucas Tsilas and Andres O'Beirne of Alto Visuals - Director / Producer/ EditGeorge Holler - FPV DroneMax Prendergast - Orginal ScoreColton Jacobs - Photographyand of course, Specialized Bicycles