Video: Rapid Fall Time Laps in 'The Last Call'

Dec 2, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Riding in the high country of Colorado can only be enjoyed for a few months out of the year.

When the weather begins to change, getting one more ride in before winter hits is the highest priority. Blink once and the ground is covered in snow. Sometimes it’s hard to accept that the best trails won’t be rideable for a few months, but that’s what makes them so special during riding season. For Dillon, riding in the fall is the perfect way to cap off the season and put it to rest until the springtime comes.

“The day you died I went into the dirt, into the lightless hibernaculum where the bees, striped black and gold, sleep out the blizzard like hieratic stones, and the ground is hard.”
- Sylvia Path

Rider: Dillon Lemarr
Directed by: Jared Hardy
Edit: Jared Hardy
Music : Black Pumas - Colors
Photography : Zach Bertrand (@alpineimages_)








Posted In:
Videos Commencal


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 can you make Crested Butte a destination for 3-4 days of riding?
  • 1 0
 is that CB ?
  • 1 0
 Treats!

