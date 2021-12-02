Video: Rapid Fall Time Laps in 'The Last Call'

- Sylvia Path

Riding in the high country of Colorado can only be enjoyed for a few months out of the year.When the weather begins to change, getting one more ride in before winter hits is the highest priority. Blink once and the ground is covered in snow. Sometimes it’s hard to accept that the best trails won’t be rideable for a few months, but that’s what makes them so special during riding season. For Dillon, riding in the fall is the perfect way to cap off the season and put it to rest until the springtime comes.: Dillon Lemarr: Jared Hardy: Jared Hardy: Black Pumas -: Zach Bertrand (@alpineimages_)