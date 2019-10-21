Video: Rapid Fire Questions with Rampage Winners

Oct 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWinning Red Bull Rampage is an accolade that has graced the presence of a very select number of riders. Here's what some of those riders have to say about the freeride event with such a prestigious history. Red Bull


Videos Red Bull Andreu Lacondeguy Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Cam Zink Kurt Sorge Kyle Strait Red Bull Rampage


