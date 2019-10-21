Pinkbike.com
Video: Rapid Fire Questions with Rampage Winners
Oct 21, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Winning Red Bull Rampage is an accolade that has graced the presence of a very select number of riders. Here's what some of those riders have to say about the freeride event with such a prestigious history.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Andreu Lacondeguy
Brandon Semenuk
Brett Rheeder
Cam Zink
Kurt Sorge
Kyle Strait
Red Bull Rampage
