Video: Rapping & Riding with Tomas Lemoine

Jun 18, 2019
by rasoulution  

The second stop of the Crankworx World Tour provided the goods as the elite of mountain biking descended onto Austria’s Innsbruck for a spectacular battle of speed, style and skill. One rider once again stood out as an all-round-talent. Frenchman Tomas Lemoine, known for his unique style, once again tackled a whole variety of disciplines and continued to prove, that his bike skills aren’t reserved for Slopestyle. ‘Lil Moine’ however isn’t limiting his creativity and passion to contest runs, as his spectacular new edit, which is now available on YouTube, sets out to prove. Canyon’s “Shred City” combines Lemoine’s love for mountain bikes, music and weird pants.]

Photo by Boris Beyer

bigquotesI absolutely love the edit and I’m really excited to find out what people think of it. The edit is extravagant and perfectly matches my idea of styleLemoine

Photo by Boris Beyer
Photo by Boris Beyer

The concept of the edit is derived from Canyon’s new Gravity events platform “Shred City”. The new online platform gives mountain bikers the opportunity to share their skills, their riding, adventures, local trails or just some sick new lines and aims to build a global community – “Shred City”. Be it beginner, weekend warrior, rookie or pro, Downhiller, Dirt Jumper or Enduro rider, all bike enthusiasts are invited to join the community and share their stoke.

Photo by Boris Beyer

The idea behind the edits and clips is to tell authentic, creative and individual stories that don’t just show the riding, but also feature the “imperfect”, raw world, we all live in. Lemoine’s “Shred City” contribution is not a simple Shred-It. It’s an artistic reflection of his personality, the people and scene around him and how it all translates to his riding style. “Everyone, who was part of the project, was able to bring their own ideas and implement them in the final edit. This kind of creative collaboration, is what really gets me stoked,” the young Frenchman explains. As a result, Lemoine’s passion outside of contests is displayed in a unique way that more closely resembles a music video, than a traditional mountain bike edit.

Photo by Boris Beyer
Photo by Boris Beyer

For a look behind the scenes of Tomas Lemoine’s Canyon Shred City edit, watch here.


Those, who want to share their own riding, can now upload their own edits tagged with #shredcity on Instagram and Facebook and have the chance to be featured by @canyonshredcity.

Photo by Boris Beyer

Photo by Boris Beyer

In Innsbruck, Lemoine once again showed his versatility at the top of the sport. Next to a fifth place in Slopestyle, the young Frenchman also collected points in Speed & Style and Pumptrack, the latter of which he finished with the Bronze medal. Thanks to his outstanding results, Lemoine managed to extend his lead in the overall “King of Crankworx” ranking and now heads to the last Crankworx stop in Canada’s Whistler as the clear favorite for the overall title.

Photo by Boris Beyer

bigquotesCrankworx Innsbruck was really tough and challenging for me this year, but I gave it all I had and I’m super happy with how far I have made it in each competition I entered. I won’t have any time to relax though, as there is not much time to train and prepare for the season highlight that is Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in August. I’ll have to train hard to make the Slopestyle podium and to win my first King of Crankworx titleLemoine

Photo by Boris Beyer

Photo by Boris Beyer

Be it as a mountain biker or rapper with a passion for fashion, Lemoine’s unique style is always on display. If you haven’t already heard of Lemoine’s rapping alter ego “Lil Moine”, now is the time to catch up.


Photo by Boris Beyer

All Photos by Boris Beyer

