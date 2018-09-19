VIDEOS

Video: Ratboy & Craig Evans Hardline Comparison Cam

Sep 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Check out how Ratboy and 2017's Hardline winner Craig Evans tackled the insanely gnarly course side-by-side. It's interesting to see who was faster where!

Video: 50to01.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Interesting to see how each gains and looses so much time so quick. You can look at one camera and a second later the other is suddenly ahead or behind again. Hard to understand how it changes so fast. I guess just confidence in a certain section.
  • + 1
 Dont forget ratboy is 2014 world cup champion. People usually forget that apart from being generally relaxed Josh is insanely fast on the bike. The man beat Gwin in Windham he is a beast on the bike.
  • + 2
 Gimme 2 minutes boys, I'm breathing out my f***in arse.

(just for PB's non-English/Mancunian speakers)

