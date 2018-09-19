Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Ratboy & Craig Evans Hardline Comparison Cam
Sep 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Check out how Ratboy and 2017's Hardline winner Craig Evans tackled the insanely gnarly course side-by-side. It's interesting to see who was faster where!
Video: 50to01.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
49723 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
44797 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44343 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43773 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
42751 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
40238 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
39501 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
38197 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
clarky78
(45 mins ago)
Interesting to see how each gains and looses so much time so quick. You can look at one camera and a second later the other is suddenly ahead or behind again. Hard to understand how it changes so fast. I guess just confidence in a certain section.
[Reply]
+ 1
petrospit
(38 mins ago)
Dont forget ratboy is 2014 world cup champion. People usually forget that apart from being generally relaxed Josh is insanely fast on the bike. The man beat Gwin in Windham he is a beast on the bike.
[Reply]
+ 2
IllestT
(41 mins ago)
Gimme 2 minutes boys, I'm breathing out my f***in arse.
(just for PB's non-English/Mancunian speakers)
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028134
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
(just for PB's non-English/Mancunian speakers)
Post a Comment