Video: Ratboy & Co Let Loose in Pila on eMTBs

Oct 29, 2019
by SRAM  

"Filming on the e-bike is the ultimate as there's no slog back uphill, pop the dropper, engage the turbo and wheelie back up whilst chatting about the turn you are sessioning... bliss." - Ratboy





"The big and blind step-down was the highlight of the week for me, over the Pila sign, doing a train with all 4 of us with a ginger sunset behind. Wkd timez." - Dave (aka Sam H)



"Riding the e-bike straight out the front door of the haunted house in Pila was perfect, no push up, just ride up and enjoy the view." - Sam C




"The must be a catch, but we haven't found one yet" - Max




Video by Mind Spark Cinema. Photos by Hector Saura.

 Call the cops, they're off their chops
 so the guy who stopped racing WC DH to save the earth is now running carbon fiber and batteries? Hmmm, wonder if anyone told him where the power to charge those batteries comes from and where those batteries go after their life cycle.....
 .............and they did skids !
 You drink Monster and still mad bro?
 Stop, breathe, you're just mad they are proving E bikes are fun too. ....or that the PB filter broke and you had to enjoy that awesomness!
 Haha. This is spot on.
 Wait wait. Are we pro or con ebikes? This kinda looks like fun. I'm confused..
 Quite a conundrum here for the dude bros here on Pink Bike who worship Rat Boy, but hate eBikes
 This is an unforseen existential quandry.
 The “catch” Max, is being ridiculed by Pinkbikers for riding an e-bike.
 Next video: Ratboy gets loose on Gravity Scooter!
 I came here for the comments...

