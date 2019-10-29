Video: Ratboy & Co Let Loose in Pila on eMTBs



"Filming on the e-bike is the ultimate as there's no slog back uphill, pop the dropper, engage the turbo and wheelie back up whilst chatting about the turn you are sessioning... bliss." - Ratboy



"The big and blind step-down was the highlight of the week for me, over the Pila sign, doing a train with all 4 of us with a ginger sunset behind. Wkd timez." - Dave (aka Sam H)



"Riding the e-bike straight out the front door of the haunted house in Pila was perfect, no push up, just ride up and enjoy the view." - Sam C



"The must be a catch, but we haven't found one yet" - Max