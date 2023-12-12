Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Ratboy & the Waves Crew Messin' Around in Manchester
Dec 12, 2023
by
Cannondale Bikes
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
We sent the Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam ‘Dave’ Hockenhull out onto the streets of Manchester and surrounding woods to put their Habit HTs to the test.
Creative Production by
Ben Gerrish
@3_dumb
@ratty_bryce
@samhockenhull
@samcofano
Posted In:
Videos
Cannondale
Josh Bryceland
Author Info:
Cannondale
Member since Jul 22, 2013
56 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
94092 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
44375 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
44019 views
Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time
43589 views
Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
38807 views
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
37853 views
Forbidden Announces Details for New Supernought DH Bike
37162 views
Suba Cycles' Flow is a High-Pivot Steel Creation from Spain
30836 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
ridedigrepeat
(41 mins ago)
The video is private. Please send PInkbike swag as payment for this editing service.
[Reply]
4
0
bakewell
(34 mins ago)
That's one way to stop auto play
[Reply]
2
0
pinkbert
(19 mins ago)
theloamwolf.com/2023/12/12/video-messin-around-in-manchester-cannondale-waves
For anyone actually looking to watch.
[Reply]
2
0
pinkbert
(26 mins ago)
"We sent the Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam ‘Dave’ Hockenhull out onto the streets of Manchester and surrounding woods to put their Habit HTs to the test."
K.
Fire the intern btw.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047612
Mobile Version of Website
For anyone actually looking to watch.
K.
Fire the intern btw.