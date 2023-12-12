Video: Ratboy & the Waves Crew Messin' Around in Manchester

Dec 12, 2023
by Cannondale Bikes  

We sent the Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam ‘Dave’ Hockenhull out onto the streets of Manchester and surrounding woods to put their Habit HTs to the test.

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

Creative Production by Ben Gerrish
@3_dumb @ratty_bryce @samhockenhull @samcofano

4 Comments
  • 11 0
 The video is private. Please send PInkbike swag as payment for this editing service.
  • 4 0
 That's one way to stop auto play
  • 2 0
 theloamwolf.com/2023/12/12/video-messin-around-in-manchester-cannondale-waves


For anyone actually looking to watch.
  • 2 0
 "We sent the Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam ‘Dave’ Hockenhull out onto the streets of Manchester and surrounding woods to put their Habit HTs to the test."


K.

Fire the intern btw.







