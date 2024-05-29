Powered by Outside

Video: Ratboy Rambles - On Red Bull Hardline 2024, Being A New Dad & Being Back on a DH Bike

May 29, 2024
by Burgtec Limited  

Burgtec's Disco Dave and Josh sit down for a natter about him having a baby, Red Bull Hardline, racing and more.

