Video: Raw & Rooty with Jimmy Smith

May 6, 2021
by MTB BEDS  

If you want to get lap on lap of gnarly, root laden, rocky downhill dreams then Morzine, Le Pleney is the place to be. It's the European base for many downhill World Cup riders during the season for good reason, fast uplift, fast laps.

Guiding the vessel into the steeps

Le Pleney has an elevation of 1505m, dropping to Morzine village at 1000m. There is the famous mainline, home to great edits since mountain biking began in the Alps. A red with a black optional finish and two blue runs. The lift is quick, the new bubble chews up and spits out long lift lines like no other, barely giving you enough time to rest before smashing out more laps.

You wouldn't want to get this wrong, Jimbob had to case this to get enough traction for braking

We first met Jimmy afew years ago. He's a South West UK local that had made Morzine a summer base back in 2014, after afew years of week-long holidays the dream of living in the alps became a reality. Great mates with another Morzine legend Lee Huskinson, when these two are on the Pleney together the whole town rumbles with stoke, there's not a faster or wilder pair to see shredding this iconic hillside.

Pleney gnar, rocks, roots, steep and technical

We love hooking up with Jimmy whether out in Morzine or back in the UK, he never ever fails to bring the stoke with an ear to ear grin and the energy he brings to every second of the day.

Jimmy Smith, the stoke machine


Now Jimmy is all grown up with a permanent base in the UK, he still makes the effort to come out every summer, usually getting roped in for afew shifts at his old bike shop, Torico. We always get out for some laps with the lad and this year with a bit of extra time the cameras came up with us.

@MTB BEDS @Scott Windsor Films @Jimmy Smith

#ONEPEDALAHEAD

Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
97237 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
49176 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
48513 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
47486 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
38034 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
36853 views
First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs
36325 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
34442 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Gotcha!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008092
Mobile Version of Website