Video: Raw & Rooty with Jimmy Smith

Guiding the vessel into the steeps

You wouldn't want to get this wrong, Jimbob had to case this to get enough traction for braking

Pleney gnar, rocks, roots, steep and technical

Jimmy Smith, the stoke machine

If you want to get lap on lap of gnarly, root laden, rocky downhill dreams then Morzine, Le Pleney is the place to be. It's the European base for many downhill World Cup riders during the season for good reason, fast uplift, fast laps.Le Pleney has an elevation of 1505m, dropping to Morzine village at 1000m. There is the famous mainline, home to great edits since mountain biking began in the Alps. A red with a black optional finish and two blue runs. The lift is quick, the new bubble chews up and spits out long lift lines like no other, barely giving you enough time to rest before smashing out more laps.We first met Jimmy afew years ago. He's a South West UK local that had made Morzine a summer base back in 2014, after afew years of week-long holidays the dream of living in the alps became a reality. Great mates with another Morzine legend Lee Huskinson, when these two are on the Pleney together the whole town rumbles with stoke, there's not a faster or wilder pair to see shredding this iconic hillside.We love hooking up with Jimmy whether out in Morzine or back in the UK, he never ever fails to bring the stoke with an ear to ear grin and the energy he brings to every second of the day.Now Jimmy is all grown up with a permanent base in the UK, he still makes the effort to come out every summer, usually getting roped in for afew shifts at his old bike shop, Torico. We always get out for some laps with the lad and this year with a bit of extra time the cameras came up with us.