Video: Raw & Rowdy at the TDS Enduro 2021 with Randy

The dirtiest Sanchez of them all- Ron Sanchez, the man behind this awesome grass roots event. Lars Sternberg giving Kevin's mullet a fresh trim.

Henry "Hank" Wilkins kicking up dust on stage 3

Ariel Lindsley enjoying the Hilly Billy bath tub after a long day in the heat. Will Fogelman has helped with this event for years. He handles the course marking and say's he has to occasionally "heard cattle" which is "alot of Fu(&ing work"

Sometimes spectators get dirty too. Amanda Morris enjoying the TDS dust. Randy trying to slang.... T-Shirts or Overland gear?

The Viking from North Carolina "Kelend Hawks" enjoying his first TDS , this guys gets rowdy!

TDS is all about sending it. Trevor Boldi backing it in.

Tucker Adams @tuckerscreativeMarco OsborneWith an ongoing nerve injury, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to race this years TDS Enduro. I thought of other ways to get involved and this fun video idea came to mind. The goal was to give a closer look at the event, show the raw nature of the trails, talk with as many organizers/riders as possible, and strive to capture the raw and rowdy atmosphere of the TDS Enduro.I hope you all enjoy.The TDS Enduro has been going strong for about nine years now. Starting out as a complete grass roots event, 20 racers hanging out and riding bikes. Now, it's a huge deal, a world renown event with over 100 racers, big RVs, trailer campers, over landers, a few hippy camps, a crazy amount of sponsors and spectators that flock from across the west coast. The atmosphere is rich in excitement, the racing is as intense as it get's and the party goes to the early morning. There's just something special about the event that makes everyone stoked to be there. It's all about being in the moment, enjoying life, hanging with friends, and celebrating bikes and the love for two wheels.See you all next year!Pro men1st- Duncan Nason2nd- Myles Morgan3rd- Spencer Rathkamp4th- Cory Sullivan5th- Evan GeankoplisPro women1st- Amy Morrison2nd- Essence Florie3rd- Rachel Pageau4th- Lia Westermann5th- Julie BairdE-MTB1st- Ryan r-dog Howard2nd- Luca Cometti3rd- Alex Chamberlain4th- Kyle Strait5th- Jon BuckellLet's help Katie get back on her bike.https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-katie-get-back-on-the-pedals?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-162516534244-44c26cb9125341a7&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5b