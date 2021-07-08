Video: Raw & Rowdy at the TDS Enduro 2021 with Randy

Video By:
Tucker Adams @tuckerscreativeWords by:
Marco Osborne
With an ongoing nerve injury, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to race this years TDS Enduro. I thought of other ways to get involved and this fun video idea came to mind. The goal was to give a closer look at the event, show the raw nature of the trails, talk with as many organizers/riders as possible, and strive to capture the raw and rowdy atmosphere of the TDS Enduro.
I hope you all enjoy.
The TDS Enduro has been going strong for about nine years now. Starting out as a complete grass roots event, 20 racers hanging out and riding bikes. Now, it's a huge deal, a world renown event with over 100 racers, big RVs, trailer campers, over landers, a few hippy camps, a crazy amount of sponsors and spectators that flock from across the west coast. The atmosphere is rich in excitement, the racing is as intense as it get's and the party goes to the early morning. There's just something special about the event that makes everyone stoked to be there. It's all about being in the moment, enjoying life, hanging with friends, and celebrating bikes and the love for two wheels.
See you all next year!
Pro men
1st- Duncan Nason
2nd- Myles Morgan
3rd- Spencer Rathkamp
4th- Cory Sullivan
5th- Evan Geankoplis
Pro women
1st- Amy Morrison
2nd- Essence Florie
3rd- Rachel Pageau
4th- Lia Westermann
5th- Julie Baird
E-MTB
1st- Ryan r-dog Howard
2nd- Luca Cometti
3rd- Alex Chamberlain
4th- Kyle Strait
5th- Jon Buckell
Let's help Katie get back on her bike.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-katie-get-back-on-the-pedals?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-162516534244-44c26cb9125341a7&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5b
