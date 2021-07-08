Video: Raw & Rowdy at the TDS Enduro 2021 with Randy

Jul 9, 2021
by DirtFaceTours  

Video By: Tucker Adams @tuckerscreative
Words by: Marco Osborne

With an ongoing nerve injury, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to race this years TDS Enduro. I thought of other ways to get involved and this fun video idea came to mind. The goal was to give a closer look at the event, show the raw nature of the trails, talk with as many organizers/riders as possible, and strive to capture the raw and rowdy atmosphere of the TDS Enduro.

I hope you all enjoy.

The TDS Enduro has been going strong for about nine years now. Starting out as a complete grass roots event, 20 racers hanging out and riding bikes. Now, it's a huge deal, a world renown event with over 100 racers, big RVs, trailer campers, over landers, a few hippy camps, a crazy amount of sponsors and spectators that flock from across the west coast. The atmosphere is rich in excitement, the racing is as intense as it get's and the party goes to the early morning. There's just something special about the event that makes everyone stoked to be there. It's all about being in the moment, enjoying life, hanging with friends, and celebrating bikes and the love for two wheels.

The dirtiest Sanchez of them all- Ron Sanchez the man behind this awesome grass roots event.
The dirtiest Sanchez of them all- Ron Sanchez, the man behind this awesome grass roots event.
Lars Sternberg giving Kevin s mullet a fresh trim.
Lars Sternberg giving Kevin's mullet a fresh trim.

Henry Hank Wilkins kicking up dust on stage 3
Henry "Hank" Wilkins kicking up dust on stage 3

Ariel Lindsley enjoying the Hilly Billy bath tub after a long day in the heat.
Ariel Lindsley enjoying the Hilly Billy bath tub after a long day in the heat.
Will Fogelman has helped with this event for years. He handles the course marking and say s he has to occasionlly heard cattle which is alot of Fu ing work
Will Fogelman has helped with this event for years. He handles the course marking and say's he has to occasionally "heard cattle" which is "alot of Fu(&ing work"

Sometimes spectators get dirty too. Amanda Morris enjoying the TDS dust.
Sometimes spectators get dirty too. Amanda Morris enjoying the TDS dust.
Randy trying to slang.... T-Shirts or Overland gear
Randy trying to slang.... T-Shirts or Overland gear?

The Viking from North Carolina Kelend Hawks enjoying his first TDS this guys gets rowdy
The Viking from North Carolina "Kelend Hawks" enjoying his first TDS , this guys gets rowdy!

TDS is all about sending it. Trevor Boldi backing it in.
TDS is all about sending it. Trevor Boldi backing it in.




See you all next year!

Pro men
1st- Duncan Nason
2nd- Myles Morgan
3rd- Spencer Rathkamp
4th- Cory Sullivan
5th- Evan Geankoplis

Pro women
1st- Amy Morrison
2nd- Essence Florie
3rd- Rachel Pageau
4th- Lia Westermann
5th- Julie Baird

E-MTB
1st- Ryan r-dog Howard
2nd- Luca Cometti
3rd- Alex Chamberlain
4th- Kyle Strait
5th- Jon Buckell

Let's help Katie get back on her bike.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-katie-get-back-on-the-pedals?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-162516534244-44c26cb9125341a7&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5b

Posted In:
Videos Marco Osborne Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119617 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104173 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
61079 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57908 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
56721 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
55698 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49299 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49026 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Fun vid! Nice work Randy!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009223
Mobile Version of Website