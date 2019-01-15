VIDEOS

Video: Raw BMX Style on a Mountain Bike

Jan 15, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

Like many of us, Matt Roe’s obsession with riding bikes started at a young age. When he was 12, he borrowed a friend's BMX to ride the local jumps because he was constantly breaking the wheels on his mountain bike. That first ride on 20” wheels helped define what would be his direction for the next 20 years, and Matt eventually landed several contracts to ride BMX as a professional, granting him the chance to travel the world.

Matt Roey Roe on his Slayer

Nowadays, Matt lives in southwest Dorset and has largely transitioned from riding BMX day in, day out to riding mountain bikes. He still hops aboard his BMX a few times a month, but is pretty stoked ripping through the woods with his mates.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre


bigquotesKeep riding with a smile and remember to have fun. That’s what bikes are for!” – Matt Roe

Mentions: @caldwellvisuals @RockyMountainBicycles


