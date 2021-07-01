Video: Raw Carnage & A Few Brilliant Moments - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Jul 1, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Things look absolutely wild on the new track. We are guaranteed some great racing and we sincerely hope all the riders make it through the weekend all right.

23 Comments

  • 17 0
 The commentary on the creek gap segment early on is almost too much to handle
  • 3 1
 Is there a B-line around that creek/river gap? If not, there's going to be a lot of DNFs. This course is insane and if it stays dry, its going to be incredible.
  • 2 0
 I love this video! So refreshingly different from the usual style that seemingly everyone and his mother uses.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: yes there is , riders left side
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: if it is wet it will be good entertainment at least!
  • 3 0
 Awesome track! I'm hoping the conditions don't change too much between now and Saturday. This has the makings of an epic race.
  • 2 0
 How about Marine Cabirou? Just watched Bernard Kerr's video and it sounds like she hurt herself pretty bad on the road gap.... does anyone (Pinkbike) know more?
  • 2 0
 Wow, this race is going to be intense! I hope all of those "checkers or Wreckers" riders reel it in a bit for this one!
  • 3 0
 all my ankles hurt when I see them landing too short...
  • 3 0
 Il faut arrêter avec les wouaouh Wouah Et autre Yo Monsieur
  • 2 0
 Comique de répétition ? Wink
  • 1 0
 According to the few words he says it sounds like Daprela from commencal gonna race! So glad he recovered from last weekend crash!
  • 2 0
 So, Loris is funny to Francophiles as well.....interesting.
  • 2 0
 "wa wa wah waaah wahh ouuiiiii"
  • 1 0
 such a sick track , with some amazing commit points
  • 2 0
 Best track in in years
  • 1 0
 This is going to be good, Loris for the win.
  • 1 0
 norco claclaclaaackkk!!
  • 1 0
 Pure Carnage, love it
  • 1 0
 Track looks incredible
  • 1 1
 Friday fails !!!
