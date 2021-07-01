Pinkbike.com
Video: Raw Carnage & A Few Brilliant Moments - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
Jul 1, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Things look absolutely wild on the new track. We are guaranteed some great racing and we sincerely hope all the riders make it through the weekend all right.
23 Comments
Score
Time
17
0
GotchaJimmy
(1 hours ago)
The commentary on the creek gap segment early on is almost too much to handle
[Reply]
3
1
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
Is there a B-line around that creek/river gap? If not, there's going to be a lot of DNFs. This course is insane and if it stays dry, its going to be incredible.
[Reply]
2
0
jaame
(57 mins ago)
I love this video! So refreshingly different from the usual style that seemingly everyone and his mother uses.
[Reply]
1
0
baileygs
(41 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: yes there is , riders left side
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(5 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: if it is wet it will be good entertainment at least!
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(36 mins ago)
Awesome track! I'm hoping the conditions don't change too much between now and Saturday. This has the makings of an epic race.
[Reply]
2
0
Phipu
(20 mins ago)
How about Marine Cabirou? Just watched Bernard Kerr's video and it sounds like she hurt herself pretty bad on the road gap.... does anyone (Pinkbike) know more?
[Reply]
2
0
Avanwin
(1 hours ago)
Wow, this race is going to be intense! I hope all of those "checkers or Wreckers" riders reel it in a bit for this one!
[Reply]
3
0
BartDM
(1 hours ago)
all my ankles hurt when I see them landing too short...
[Reply]
3
0
DiamondBackRacer
(1 hours ago)
Il faut arrêter avec les wouaouh Wouah Et autre Yo Monsieur
[Reply]
2
0
EnduroManiac
(1 hours ago)
Comique de répétition ?
[Reply]
1
0
frenchyrider
(23 mins ago)
According to the few words he says it sounds like Daprela from commencal gonna race! So glad he recovered from last weekend crash!
[Reply]
2
0
chezotron
(1 hours ago)
So, Loris is funny to Francophiles as well.....interesting.
[Reply]
2
0
hughbm
(1 hours ago)
"wa wa wah waaah wahh ouuiiiii"
[Reply]
1
0
scblurlt
(1 hours ago)
such a sick track , with some amazing commit points
[Reply]
2
0
Jrtf
(1 hours ago)
Best track in in years
[Reply]
1
0
gasmunky
(13 mins ago)
This is going to be good, Loris for the win.
[Reply]
1
0
pugafi
(1 hours ago)
norco claclaclaaackkk!!
[Reply]
1
0
enduroNZ
(1 hours ago)
Pure Carnage, love it
[Reply]
1
0
Bobadeebob
(52 mins ago)
Track looks incredible
[Reply]
1
1
glenno
(1 hours ago)
Friday fails !!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
6
markkarlstrand
(1 hours ago)
Oh my word, I have the first word
[Reply]
1
8
MattP76
(57 mins ago)
Pretty obvious that Mullets don't make the blindest bit of difference!
[Reply]
