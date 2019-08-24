Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden

Aug 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

The track at EWS Northstar is proving to be one of the toughest yet. With loose conditions and monster rock gardens like the one on stage 5 bikes and bodies are taking a beating. Check out who made it through and who ended up in the dirt.

11 Comments

  • + 2
 I like my rock gardens like I like my women...
  • + 1
 Fast, loose and laughs as she breaks your heart...
  • + 1
 dusty? lol
  • + 1
 Flat?
  • + 1
 Hard ?
  • + 2
 Enduro racing needs more of this.
  • + 1
 I love the sound of the bikes when going full speed on rock garden
  • + 1
 In this case rocks are afraid of Richie. Cheers
  • + 1
 Not one for the carbon wheel brigade...
  • + 1
 Regretting not putting Adrien Dailly on my fantasy team now...
  • + 1
 That’s the line....

