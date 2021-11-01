Video: Raw Carnage From BMX's Wildest Event

Nov 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Described in this video as "the gathering of the Juggalos but for BMX" and Woodstock meets a carnival and it's clear to see Swampfest has earned itself a reputation for carnage in the BMX community. The event is run by pro rider Trey Jones who designs a variety of wild features and riding areas from mostly plywood then invites the BMX community to have some fun. A raw roundup from OurBMX is above with more videos set to drop in the next few days, We'll update this post as they come in.

Course Preview


Day 0 Carage



Posted In:
Videos


12 Comments

  • 6 0
 yes
  • 6 1
 BMX is such an insane culture
  • 3 0
 Teetering right on the precipice between impressive and stupid.
  • 2 0
 so, I was just riding along....and my bike disintergrated for no reason
  • 2 0
 The guy screaming at 4:05 in the first clip looks a lot like Adam Driver
  • 1 0
 The first clip just keeps getting crazier and crazier. These guys are all units! Mad respect.
  • 2 0
 What an interesting group.
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking was never this cool, but it was a hell of a lot closer back in the day.
  • 2 0
 Fucking mad, awesome.
  • 1 0
 off the leash
  • 1 0
 Florida
  • 1 0
 BMX is fucked.

