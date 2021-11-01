Video: Raw Carnage From BMX's Wildest Event

Described in this video as "the gathering of the Juggalos but for BMX" and Woodstock meets a carnival and it's clear to see Swampfest has earned itself a reputation for carnage in the BMX community. The event is run by pro rider Trey Jones who designs a variety of wild features and riding areas from mostly plywood then invites the BMX community to have some fun. A raw roundup from OurBMX is above with more videos set to drop in the next few days, We'll update this post as they come in.