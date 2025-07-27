Powered by Outside

Video: Raw DH Bike Shredding in Schladming with Trek Factory Racing

Jul 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

Oliver Davis, Lachlan Stevens-McNab and Christian Hauser go flat out in Schladming.

Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
4 Comments
  • 70
 Lachie is insanely fast man its crazy
  • 60
 They should rename the place Schralpming
  • 90
 Till I show up, and then it's Slugming
  • 40
 Sick riding.







