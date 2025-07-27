Pinkbike.com
Video: Raw DH Bike Shredding in Schladming with Trek Factory Racing
Jul 27, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
4 Comments
Oliver Davis, Lachlan Stevens-McNab and Christian Hauser go flat out in Schladming.
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
Aled-DHI
(Jul 27, 2025 at 2:31)
Lachie is insanely fast man its crazy
[Reply]
6
0
mi-bike
(Jul 27, 2025 at 6:47)
They should rename the place Schralpming
[Reply]
9
0
sdaly
(Jul 27, 2025 at 7:35)
Till I show up, and then it's Slugming
[Reply]
4
0
watchtower
(Jul 27, 2025 at 2:17)
Sick riding.
[Reply]
