Video: Raw Downhill Action From Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 4, 2020
Pinkbike Originals
An extra serving of raw racing action fresh from the hillside as riders get up to speed for the World Championships.
Videos
Riding Videos
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
DH Racing
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
glenno
(3 mins ago)
Yeeeeeeeeea BROOK !!!!!!!!!!! 11th place !!! This footage was better than the live footage lol
[Reply]
2
0
TheSebek12
(1 hours ago)
Bruni is on fire !
[Reply]
1
0
WoodsideBikeworks
(3 mins ago)
No doubt, but he wasn't here!
[Reply]
