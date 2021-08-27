Video: Raw Downhill Practice from the Val Di Sole World Championships

Aug 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

There's no race quite like World Champs and this year at Val di Sole is shaping up to be an exciting one. Enjoy 19 minutes of unfiltered riding from practice.

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021


