Video: RAW Enduro Racing From Finals - EWS Val di Fassa 2021
Jun 23, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Just like that the first enduro race of the season has come to a close. Check out some of the action from the main event.
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90880 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
83440 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
73020 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
63601 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56371 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
48370 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43773 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39527 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Tormy
(28 mins ago)
Courdurier obviously cheating, you can hear that motor. How is she not DQ'd???
[Reply]
2
0
blum585
(18 mins ago)
Two Stroke Life!
[Reply]
1
0
ESKato
(33 mins ago)
This skihill looks so slow. Having ridden it though I can fully appreciate how fast they go
[Reply]
2
0
kanebensemann
(25 mins ago)
Slow mo on the sworks
[Reply]
1
0
chacou
(6 mins ago)
Looks like excellent conditions.
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(35 mins ago)
I LOVE IT RAW!!!
[Reply]
