Video: RAW Enduro Racing From Finals - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Just like that the first enduro race of the season has come to a close. Check out some of the action from the main event.





Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Courdurier obviously cheating, you can hear that motor. How is she not DQ'd???
  • 2 0
 Two Stroke Life!
  • 1 0
 This skihill looks so slow. Having ridden it though I can fully appreciate how fast they go Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Slow mo on the sworks
  • 1 0
 Looks like excellent conditions.
  • 1 0
 I LOVE IT RAW!!!

