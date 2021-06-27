Video: RAW Enduro Racing from EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Round 2 of the 2021 Enduro World Series is done and dusted. Check out all the race highlights from Val di Fassa.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 who on the EWS*? (*enduro wheelie series)
  • 1 0
 No Richie Rude peeling his rear tyre?
  • 1 1
 Good morning PB. Let the comments begin!!!

