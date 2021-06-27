Pinkbike.com
Video: RAW Enduro Racing from EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
Jun 27, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Round 2 of the 2021 Enduro World Series is done and dusted. Check out all the race highlights from Val di Fassa.
Racing and Events
Videos
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Val Di Fassa 2021
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
93547 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79164 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
75724 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
67537 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
55844 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
45615 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
40580 views
Spotted: Pivot's New Firebird Race Bike - Val Di Fassa EWS
38759 views
3 Comments
2
0
luis-beri
(56 mins ago)
who on the EWS*? (*enduro wheelie series)
[Reply]
1
0
A813H
(51 mins ago)
No Richie Rude peeling his rear tyre?
[Reply]
1
1
eurojuice
(40 mins ago)
Good morning PB. Let the comments begin!!!
[Reply]
