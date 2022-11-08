Watch
Video: Raw FPV Follow Cam with Vinny T on his Home Trails
Nov 8, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Vinny T takes a rapid lap of his local trails while being chased with an FPV drone.
Score
Time
1
0
oldfaith
(2 mins ago)
Holy shit that was fast! Nice drone work. Getting your speed right for that massive rock looks so scary.
[Reply]
1
0
shadcsm
(2 mins ago)
Epic!
[Reply]
