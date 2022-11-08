Video: Raw FPV Follow Cam with Vinny T on his Home Trails

Nov 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Vinny T takes a rapid lap of his local trails while being chased with an FPV drone.

Posted In:
Videos Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
79400 views
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
77529 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
62422 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
62130 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
42585 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
42475 views
Review Roundup: 6 Flat Pedal Shoes Tested for 2022
34964 views
Field Test: Allied Cycle Works BC40 - The Fun Race Bike
31944 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Holy shit that was fast! Nice drone work. Getting your speed right for that massive rock looks so scary.
  • 1 0
 Epic!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007544
Mobile Version of Website