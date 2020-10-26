Video: Raw Hardtail Hooning with EWS Racer Leigh Johnson

Oct 25, 2020
by BlackVeinMedia .  

South Wales is packed full of trails, many of which have been featured in various edits & films but, for this video, Good friend and old competitor Leigh Johnson and I planned to capture some fresh tracks. The plan was to head out as Local as possible to Leigh's home in Neath, Port Talbot, South Wales and in one day's shooting, capture what it's like to head out from the house with Leigh Johnson.

A usual day riding for Leigh consists of a big mix of natural trails, fast flowing blue trails. Luckily he has all of this on his doorstep and it speaks for itself in his results in EWS races being consistent across many terrains.

Rider: Leigh Johnson @leighjohnsonmtb
Video, Photos & Words: Matthew Davies @blackveinmedia

 Hardtail hero!

