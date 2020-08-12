Raw Video: Lightspeed Trail Annihilation with Kasper Woolley in Squamish

Aug 12, 2020
by OneUp Components  


Unless you've been living under a rock for the last two weeks, you've heard of 21 year old, Kasper Woolley. Here's a minute and a half of him riding ridiculously fast in Squamish. The video features Kasper's not-so-secret training track, which he hand built.

We're stoked to be supporting Kasper for his 3rd season on OneUp. For 2020 Kasper is teammates with Jared Graves on the Yeti OneUp Team. Fingers crossed, we'll see them both racing some EWS's later in the year.



Video and Photos by Peter Wojnar


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Peter Wojnar I like your style. Kasper Woolley I like your style. Seriously good edit. I'm going to rewatch it a couple times.
  • 2 0
 I can’t even go that fast or have that much steez in my dreams.
  • 1 0
 ASMR Trigger Warning

