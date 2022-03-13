close
Video: Raw Practice Carnage from the Brioude DH Cup

Mar 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

FullAttack captures the flat out riding and rowdy carnage from practice at the mini World Cup at the Brioude DH Cup.

7 Comments

 The amateurs at the beginning are called “groupe suicide” : suicide squad!
 that first feature would never be allowed on a UCI WC track. lol. it's just trying to hurt people. that said, I dig it! More technical gnar, less motorway jumps please!
 Video Subtitles be like : wooo.. wooo.. wo wo... wooo.. wooooooo.. woo... wwoooooo....
 Brutal track. I hope they had a fleet of ambulances.
 Why did Amaury miss the start of qualifying?
 brutal!!!

