Video: Raw Practice Footage from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Jun 28, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt's practice day here in Combloux in the Haute-Savoie region of the French Alps! Check out the riders hitting the greasy stages for the first time at this brand new venue. WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing EDR Combloux 2024 World Cup Enduro


