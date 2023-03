RAW action from practice day of the Derby UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. 42.5km, six stages, and 1444m of descent lie ahead of the riders this Saturday!



The rain has well and truly come down spicing up the technical bedrock features littered across the course, linking up these sections smoothly is going to be essential to getting on top on race day, but who will take the win on Saturday? — UCI Mountain Bike World Series