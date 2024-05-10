Video: Raw Practice Footage from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

May 10, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt’s practice day in Finale Ligure for the first round of the 2024 UCI Enduro World Cup season! The stages are taking NO prisoners bringing both physical and technical challenge to the riders. WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



