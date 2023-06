RAW action from practice day in Leogang ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup tomorrow. A massive day on the bike spanning 71km lie ahead of the riders!



A mixture of flat-out bike park trails and alpine, super enduro, rough and ready stages create the course which will make way for some incredible racing. With close battles between the front runners, it's all to play for, but only one rider can come out on top. — UCI Mountain Bike World Series