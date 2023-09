Practice day in Loudenvielle in the stunning French Pyrenees put on an incredible show! The sun was out and the trail conditions were all-time as the riders dialled in their bikes and brains ahead of race day in the penultimate UCI Enduro World Cup!



Five stages, 38km, and over 3000m of descending lie ahead of the riders. As we close in to the end of the season and the focus shifts to the overall, who do you think could take the win? — UCI Mountain Bike World Series