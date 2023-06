RAW action from practice day in Finale Outdoor Region ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. 56km, six stages, and 2070m of climbing lie ahead of the riders this Saturday!



The Pietra Ligure trails are dry, loose and flat out, leading to some very spicing and unforgiving conditions that will test the best of the best. It's all to play for, but only one rider can come out on top. Who will take the win in Italy? — UCI Mountain Bike World Series