Powered by Outside

Video: Raw Race Footage from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Jun 29, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTrackside raw from race day in Combloux, France as the riders tackle the fourth round of the UCI Enduro World Cup!

Full highlights from race day will be dropping on Monday, stay tuned! WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing EDR Combloux 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,252 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
45224 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40941 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
40086 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
39052 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
39020 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
37580 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
34502 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
33726 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Nice to see some coverage.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047766
Mobile Version of Website