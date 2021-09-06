Video: RAW Racing Action From EWS Loudenvielle Race 2

Sep 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


There was no shortage of race day action for the rider's second outing in Loudenvielle. Check out some of the best moments from the final day of racing.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
86216 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
71146 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
64554 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
64513 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
61571 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
49185 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
46602 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
45608 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007217
Mobile Version of Website