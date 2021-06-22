Video: Raw Riding from Practice at EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Check out some of the action from the first day of practice at EWS Val di Fassa 2021.





Posted In:
Videos Racing and Events Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I could watch this raw shit all day
  • 1 0
 2:31 -- is there a new firebird?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Switchblade...
  • 1 0
 yeah new firebird
  • 1 0
 Could it be a Switchblade or a Mach 6?

