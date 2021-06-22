Pinkbike.com
Video: Raw Riding from Practice at EWS Val di Fassa 2021
Jun 22, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Check out some of the action from the first day of practice at EWS Val di Fassa 2021.
Posted In:
Videos
Racing and Events
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2021
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
gtill9000
(8 mins ago)
I could watch this raw shit all day
[Reply]
1
0
erickstm
(10 mins ago)
2:31 -- is there a new firebird?
[Reply]
1
0
GLOB-2018
(5 mins ago)
Looks like a Switchblade...
[Reply]
1
0
muffinman7
(2 mins ago)
yeah new firebird
[Reply]
1
0
MountainJnky
(1 mins ago)
Could it be a Switchblade or a Mach 6?
[Reply]
5 Comments
