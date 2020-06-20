Video: Raw Riding in New Zealand with Cole Lucas

Cole Lucas is the newest member of the Ibis Enduro World Series Team. With the EWS season delayed, he's been stuck at home in New Zealand. His country had one of the strictest lockdown policies worldwide. After several weeks of no new cases, New Zealand was been able to reopen...and Cole is back to slashing turns and throwing shapes.The Ibis EWS Team is sponsored by Maxxis Tires, POC, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox Racing Shox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Stages Cycling, Flaer, Honey Stinger, and Motion Instruments.