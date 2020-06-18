Video: Raw Riding in South Africa with Andrew Neethling & Theo Erlangsen

Poaching #dogslife Dh Tracks

bigquotesPoaching Brendan Fairclough #dogslife DH Track South Africa. Couldn't help myself.

Raw goodness from @nikovelasco Farm. We ride @brendog1 #dogslife tracks. What a build @doobran_van_weeden
Theo Erlangsen on the follow Cam. Andrew Neethling


