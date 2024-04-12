Video: Raw Shore Shredding with Rhys Verner

Apr 12, 2024
by Magnus Manson  

A short and sweet video of Rhys Verner ripping his local downhill trails aboard the Forbidden Supernought. Experience the raw sound and pace of Rhys cutting turns and keeping it smooth.

photo

Rider: @Rhys Verner
Video: @Magnus Manson

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Awesome stuff. Rhys was charging through those corners. Who knew Magnus could film?







