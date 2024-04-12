Watch
Video: Raw Shore Shredding with Rhys Verner
Apr 12, 2024
by
Magnus Manson
1 Comments
A short and sweet video of Rhys Verner ripping his local downhill trails aboard the Forbidden Supernought. Experience the raw sound and pace of Rhys cutting turns and keeping it smooth.
Rider: @Rhys Verner
Video: @Magnus Manson
Videos
Riding Videos
Rhys Verner
Author Info:
MagnusManson
Member since May 22, 2014
6 articles
JFfullsendsonly
FL
(13 mins ago)
Awesome stuff. Rhys was charging through those corners. Who knew Magnus could film?
