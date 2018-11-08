Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Raw Skill & Control in the Whistler Bike Park with William Robert
Nov 8, 2018
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Follow
Following
William Robert back in Whistler demonstrating his furious raw skill and control!
MENTIONS:
@COMMENCALbicycles
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 14
jamesbrant
(1 hours ago)
best music ever in a Commencal video!
[Reply]
+ 1
mat-massini-media
(18 mins ago)
The sound of him carving the crabapple lips was heavenly!
[Reply]
+ 2
510iso
(17 mins ago)
Finally audio that only enhances and doesn't take away from the crazy shit they're showing.
[Reply]
+ 2
tulipanek
(1 hours ago)
How tall is he (William Robert) ?
[Reply]
+ 2
BartDM
(2 days ago)
awesome.
[Reply]
+ 0
jrocksdh
(31 mins ago)
Obviously all u have to do is ride a commie to rip...based on every commie vid/riding being 5star
[Reply]
+ 1
krashDH85
(53 mins ago)
According to this video, my skill is very 'well done'.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(54 mins ago)
Wow nice work. D1 is such a hard trail to film...killed it.
[Reply]
+ 1
szach
(18 hours ago)
Killed it JB and William! Your styles match well!
[Reply]
+ 1
sxjimmy
(21 mins ago)
That, was, AWESOME!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
ShredKC
(1 mins ago)
eww he nasty
[Reply]
+ 0
nwmlarge
(28 mins ago)
Shit the fucking bed! That was good.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(42 mins ago)
Billy Bob Banger
[Reply]
+ 1
Troniq
(33 mins ago)
27,5 front 26 rear?
[Reply]
+ 1
Rucker10
(31 mins ago)
I miss you Whistler.
[Reply]
