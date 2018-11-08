VIDEOS

Video: Raw Skill & Control in the Whistler Bike Park with William Robert

Nov 8, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

William Robert back in Whistler demonstrating his furious raw skill and control!




MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
68526 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
46723 views
Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
43269 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42992 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
42373 views
Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018
41695 views
Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger
40677 views
Making a Modern Bike Resemble a Retro Classic
36731 views

15 Comments

  • + 14
 best music ever in a Commencal video!
  • + 1
 The sound of him carving the crabapple lips was heavenly!
  • + 2
 Finally audio that only enhances and doesn't take away from the crazy shit they're showing.
  • + 2
 How tall is he (William Robert) ?
  • + 2
 awesome.
  • + 0
 Obviously all u have to do is ride a commie to rip...based on every commie vid/riding being 5star
  • + 1
 According to this video, my skill is very 'well done'.
  • + 1
 Wow nice work. D1 is such a hard trail to film...killed it.
  • + 1
 Killed it JB and William! Your styles match well!
  • + 1
 That, was, AWESOME!!!
  • + 1
 eww he nasty
  • + 0
 Shit the fucking bed! That was good.
  • + 1
 Billy Bob Banger
  • + 1
 27,5 front 26 rear?
  • + 1
 I miss you Whistler.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026119
Mobile Version of Website